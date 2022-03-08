MLB launches $1M fund for ballpark workers, matching union

Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Atlanta. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage reached 96 days on Monday, March 7, 2022. It is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has launched a $1 million fund to support spring training workers impacted by canceled games, matching the amount of the fund the players’ association had previously announced.

MLB says the money will be administered by teams to part-time and seasonal workers based on financial need.

Eligible groups include concessionaires, grounds crew, security, clubhouse and ballpark workers. MLB says it also plans to announce a fund for seasonal and part-time workers affected by missed regular-season games.