MLB cancels games through April 13

Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Atlanta. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage reached 96 days on Monday, March 7, 2022. It is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

(WJW)– Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred announced he is canceling two more series as the lockout stretched into its 98th day.

The league previous canceled the first two series of the 2022 season. That means opening day is postponed until April 14.

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately,” Manfred said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.”

The sides negotiated over the course of 16 and a half hours into early Wednesday morning.

The players agreed to drop their proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players from $80 million from $65 million, and the minimum salary from $725,000 to $710,000.