MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) – Major League Baseball has canceled the 2020 All-Star Game due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dodgers were scheduled to host.
They will now host the Midsummer Classic in 2022.
“Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year’s All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star Game, which is 2022,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said.
The Atlanta Braves were already scheduled to host the 2021 All-Star Game.
It is the first time the All-Star Game has been canceled since World War II.
MLB’s 30-game season is scheduled to begin July 23-24.
