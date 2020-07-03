MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game

Editor’s Note: The video above is from FOX 8 coverage of the All-Star Game in Cleveland in 2019.

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) – Major League Baseball has canceled the 2020 All-Star Game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dodgers were scheduled to host.

They will now host the Midsummer Classic in 2022.

There will not be an All-Star Game in the 2020 season.



Los Angeles will host the ASG at Dodger Stadium in 2022. https://t.co/JFKxhvudPE — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) July 3, 2020

“Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year’s All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star Game, which is 2022,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

The Atlanta Braves were already scheduled to host the 2021 All-Star Game.

Los Angeles Dodgers to host 2022 MLB All-Star Game after 2020 All-Star Game canceled due to COVID-19 coronavirus. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) July 3, 2020

It is the first time the All-Star Game has been canceled since World War II.

MLB’s 30-game season is scheduled to begin July 23-24.

