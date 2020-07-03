1  of  5
Breaking News
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Fireworks displays in Northeast Ohio
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at Noon

MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game

Sports

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: The video above is from FOX 8 coverage of the All-Star Game in Cleveland in 2019.

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) – Major League Baseball has canceled the 2020 All-Star Game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dodgers were scheduled to host.

They will now host the Midsummer Classic in 2022.

“Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year’s All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star Game, which is 2022,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

The Atlanta Braves were already scheduled to host the 2021 All-Star Game.

It is the first time the All-Star Game has been canceled since World War II.

MLB’s 30-game season is scheduled to begin July 23-24.

W3Schools

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral