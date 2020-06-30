Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season due to pandemic

(WIAT/WJW) — There will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.

The announcement by the MiLB was made Tuesday after Major League Baseball informed them that they would not be providing affiliated players this year. With so many unknowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, MiLB decided to cancel the season as a result.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said MiLB President and CEO Pat O’Conner in a statement.

The decision means that Northeast Ohio baseball fans will not be able to cheer on the Lake County Captains, Lake Erie Crushers, Akron RubberDucks or Mahoning Valley Scrappers this year.

“The news that we will not have RubberDucks baseball at Canal Park this summer is devastating,” RubberDucks General Manager, Jim Pfander, said in a statement. “… Akron has always been resilient in the face of adversity, and we look forward to opening day next April.”

Each team will offer various reimbursement options to ticket holders.

Last week, Major League Baseball approved a truncated 60-game season (as seen in the video above), which would start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: