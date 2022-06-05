(WJW) — Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach and basketball-lifer Mike Fratello has won the 2022 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced on Sunday.

“Mike Fratello’s accomplishments are well documented, both as a coach and a broadcaster,” said Indiana Pacers Head Coach and National Basketball Coaches Association President Rick Carlisle. “Sixteen years as an NBA Head Coach, 647 regular season wins, NBA Coach of the Year honors, Head Coach of the Ukraine National Team and multiple Emmys all combine to represent a lifetime devoted to basketball. Congratulations to Mike on the 2022 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Fratello says he’s forever grateful to be acknowledged in this way and to join the ranks of the previous winners.

“Chuck Daly was a special man and a special coach — and this is a special award,” Mike Fratello said. “It means so much to me because Chuck was a mentor, a close friend, and a trusted confidant during my NBA coaching career and beyond. It is an honor to be recognized by my peers, whom I respect and admire. I am proud to join the ranks of the previous recipients — all exceptional coaches and extraordinary individuals.”

In 16 seasons as an NBA Head Coach with three different franchises, Fratello accomplished a 667-548 (.549) record and made the playoffs 11 times.

He became head coach for the Cavs in 1993 and over the following six seasons he led the Cavs to a 248-212 record and four playoff berths.

In addition to NBC, TNT, and NBA TV, Fratello has worked for several regional networks covering the Cavaliers, Clippers, Heat, Nets, and Pistons.

The NBCA’s Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award honors the memory of Hall of Fame Coach Chuck Daly, who, over an outstanding NBA coaching career, set a standard for integrity, competitive excellence and tireless promotion of NBA basketball.

Fratello joins these previous award recipients: Larry Brown (2021), Del Harris (2020), Frank Layden (2019), Doug Moe (2018), Al Attles and Hubie Brown (2017), K.C. Jones and Jerry Sloan (2016), Dick Motta (2015), Bernie Bickerstaff (2014), Bill Fitch (2013), Pat Riley (2012), Lenny Wilkens (2011), Jack Ramsay and Tex Winter (2010), and Tommy Heinsohn (2009).