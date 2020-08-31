Mike Clevinger: ‘Everybody has a price tag’ with Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND (WJW)– After a few stressful days, Mike Clevinger was happy he landed with the Padres.

The Cleveland Indians traded the starting pitcher and outfielder Greg Allen to San Diego in exchange for six players on Monday.

He said he knew it was possible he would be traded, given what he described as a seemingly endless supply of pitching talent in Cleveland. Over the last year, he saw his best bud Trevor Bauer dealt to the Reds and two-time Cy Young- winner Corey Kluber sent to the Rangers.

“Especially with the way the Indians do things, which is, they’re there to win every year, so anybody has a price. Everybody has a price tag and I think everybody in the organization knows that,” Clevinger said during a video call with reporters on Monday. “There’s no one that’s really untouchable over there so you have that in the back of your mind. There wasn’t really a time on it, but I knew it could by very plausible this season or this offseason.”

Clevinger made his debut with the Indians during the 2016 season, and quickly became a fan favorite with his signature long hair and quirky style.

But “Sunshine” aggravated teammates and the organization when he broke MLB coronavirus protocols with fellow pitcher Zach Plesac in early August. He was demoted for 10 days and made his return on Aug. 26 in a win over the Twins.

“As ugly as things got for a minute, that was such a good group of guys,” Clevinger said. “The relationship was never lost.”

He said he does not feel the COVID-19 situation will define his career.

“I never was a distraction before and I don’t plan on being a distraction to anybody.”

Clevinger said he will never take for granted playing for a team that had a chance to win every time they went to the ballpark and he will spend his career chasing the playoff feeling he got to experience with the Indians.

“I’ve built so many relationships outside that field,” Clevinger said. “The relationships that I built outside this organization, they are going to be there forever. This isn’t goodbye, this is see you later.”

