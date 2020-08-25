Mike Clevinger back with Indians after COVID-related demotion

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians starter Mike Clevinger will pitch Wednesday for the first time since breaking team and Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols and being demoted for 10 days.
Clevinger will return to the team and pitch the series finale against the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins.
The right-hander last pitched on Aug. 5 at Cincinnati. Three days later, he and teammate Zach Plesac violated the Indians’ code of conduct by leaving the team’s hotel in Chicago and risking exposure to the coronavirus.
The team sent the two pitches to their alternate training facility after a team meeting in Detroit.
