(WJW) – University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is suspended for the rest of the regular season after officials say the team violated the Big Ten Conference’s sportsmanship policy.

Big Ten officials announced Friday that University of Michigan violated the policy for “conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years.”

This gave the Wolverines an unfair advantage over other teams in competition, according to Big Ten.

As punishment, Harbaugh isn’t allowed at game venues on game days for the last three matchups of the 2023 regular season, meaning the team has to carry on without their head coach.

It doesn’t prevent him from attending practices and other team activities.

The Wolverines face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 25.