Mets deal for Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor being finalized

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The New York Mets are working to complete a deal for Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, multiple sources reported on Thursday.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passon said the deal is going to happen. He reported the Tribe will get shortstop Andres Gimenez as part of the package.

MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand said the Mets will also get Tribe starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

A league source confirmed the trades to FOX 8’s John Telich Thursday afternoon.

The Francisco Lindor-to-the-Mets trade is being finalized, sources tell ESPN. This is going to happen. The first mega-move of the Steve Cohen era gives the team its new face. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 7, 2021

The Mets will also be getting Carlos Carrasco from the Indians in the Lindor deal, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 7, 2021

According to Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo, the Indians will receive Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez, Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene.

The full Mets-Indians trade involves six players switching teams, per sources.



Mets receive: Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco



Indians receive: Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez, Josh Wolf,

Isaiah Greene — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) January 7, 2021

Lindor, 27, is a four-time MLB All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner. The top-rated prospect played with the Akron Aeros and Columbus Clippers in 2014, and made his major league debut with the Tribe the following year.

Lindor, often called Frankie or Mr. Smiles by fans, quickly became the face of the franchise. He played a major role in the Indians World Series run in 2016 and continue to rank among the league’s best shortstops over the next few years.

Last season, he had 61 hits, 8 home runs and 27 RBIs with a .258 batting average.

Carrasco, another fan favorite, made his first start for Cleveland in 2009. He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019, but battled back and returned to the field later that season.

The 33-year-old was the AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020, and the Robero Clemente Award winner in 2019.

