Member of Browns coaching staff tests positive for COVID-19, facility closed again

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Just one day before the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in an all-important game, the football team announced its facilities are closed after a coaching staff member reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

“The Cleveland Browns were informed this morning that a member of their coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement.

While contract tracing is being conducted, the team said virtual meetings will take place.

“We will consult with league medical professionals on the appropriate next steps,” the team said.

The team’s facilities had been shut down previously this week and several key Browns players are out Sunday due to the illness.

