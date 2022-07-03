CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — Triston McKenzie shut down New York’s big-bashing lineup over seven superb innings and combined with two relievers on a one-hitter as the Cleveland Guardians salvaged the series finale by edging the Yankees 2-0.

Cleveland Guardians’ Andres Gimenez gets a force out on New York Yankees’ Josh Donaldson but can’t make the throw to first in time to complete a double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Franmil Reyes drove in both Cleveland runs — homering in the fourth and hitting a clutch RBI single in the eighth. McKenzie allowed only a broken-bat single to Josh Donaldson in the fourth.

Eli Morgan worked a 1-2-3 in the eighth, and closer Emmanuel Clase got out of a bases-loaded threat in the ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.

The Yankees lost for just the sixth time in 32 games since May 31.

Next the Guardians take on the Tigers twice Monday in Detroit.