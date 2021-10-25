Mayfield didn’t practice Monday as Browns prep for Steelers

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Baker Mayfield did not practice on Monday as the Cleveland Browns prepare for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield, who’s been dealing a shoulder injury for most of the season, missed the Thursday night game against Denver. The Browns, lead by backup quarterback Case Keenum and third-string running back D’Ernest Johnson, beat the Broncos 17-14 to snap a two-game skid.

Head coach Kevin Stefanki spoke with the media on Monday and would not speculate on if Mayfield would need another week of rest or when he would determine the starting quarterback.

“We will see. It is hard to say how it is going to play out. I am not in the prediction business. There are a lot of things I want,” Stefanski said. “I think we just have to work through all of it, and the quarterback position really is no different than any of these other positions where guys’ availability you might not know Wednesday and you might not know Friday.”

The coach sounded more hopeful for the return of running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

“I think you guys know Nick. He has gotten a lot of work done these last couple of weeks. He is feeling good. He is continuing to get rehab. I think he is excited to get back out there. We will see how it goes over the next couple days and see if he can,” Stefanski said.

The Browns host the Steelers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.