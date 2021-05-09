Mavericks top Cavs 124-97

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen (31) tries to pass the ball against Dallas Mavericks’ Nicolo Melli (44) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points and Josh Richardson had 20, allowing the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks to overcome the ejection of Luka Doncic in a 124-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

Doncic received a flagrant-two foul — an automatic ejection — early in the third quarter for hitting Collin Sexton with “an aggressive strike to the groin area,” according to lead official David Guthrie.

Dallas extended its lead to a game over Portland in the battle for fifth place in the Western Conference. Doncic finished with 15 points in 22 minutes. Sexton scored 24 points for the Cavaliers.

They lost their 10th straight game — matching their longest skid of the season — and have not won since April 21 against Chicago.