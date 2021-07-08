Matthew Dellavedova to sign with Melbourne United: reports

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova is set to sign with Melbourne United in the NBL, ESPN reported on Thursday.
Just this week, Dellavedova was named to the Australian national team for the third time. He will represent his home country at the Olympics in Tokyo.
Delly signed a one-year deal with Cleveland last November in his second stint with the Cavs.
Dellavedova played with the Cavs from 2013 to 2016, becoming a Cleveland legend with his performance during the 2015 NBA Finals. While the Cavaliers lost the series, Delly won over fans with his scrappy defense and hustle.
After two seasons with the Bucks, Dellavedova was dealt to Cleveland in a three-team trade in 2018.