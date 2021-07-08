Matthew Dellavedova to sign with Melbourne United: reports

Matthew Dellavedova #18 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks past Stanley Johnson #5 of the Toronto Raptors for a teammate to pass the ball to at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 10, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lauren Bacho/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova is set to sign with Melbourne United in the NBL, ESPN reported on Thursday.

Just this week, Dellavedova was named to the Australian national team for the third time. He will represent his home country at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Delly signed a one-year deal with Cleveland last November in his second stint with the Cavs.

Dellavedova played with the Cavs from 2013 to 2016, becoming a Cleveland legend with his performance during the 2015 NBA Finals. While the Cavaliers lost the series, Delly won over fans with his scrappy defense and hustle.

After two seasons with the Bucks, Dellavedova was dealt to Cleveland in a three-team trade in 2018.