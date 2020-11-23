Matthew Dellavedova signs one-year deal with Cavaliers: reports

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Matthew Dellavedova will return to Cleveland this season.

He signed a one-year minimum deal, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

One-year, minimum deal on Dellavedova's return to the Cavaliers, source tells ESPN https://t.co/2dzHpRBjXi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

It’s the latest off-season move for the Cavaliers. Reports indicated they signed veteran center JaVale McGee to replace Tristan Thompson, who joined the Celtics after spending his entire career in Cleveland.

Delly played with the Cavs from 2013 to 2016, becoming a Cleveland legend with his performance during the 2015 NBA Finals. While the Cavaliers lost the series, Dellavedova won over fans with his scrappy defense and hustle.

After two seasons with the Bucks, Dellavedova was dealt to Cleveland in a three-team trade in 2018.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: