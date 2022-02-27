Markkanen scores 23, Cavaliers rally past Wizards, 92-86

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Cedi Osman shoots against Washington Wizards’ Rui Hachimura (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points and All-Star center Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 14 rebounds in rallying the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 92-86 win over the Washington Wizards.

Washington matched the largest lead of the game at 84-75 on Daniel Gafford’s follow shot with 6:39 remaining, but Cleveland answered with 12 straight points, capped by Allen’s two free throws to pull in front for good.

Kyle Kuzma made a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 34 points for Washington, which was held scoreless for nearly 5 1/2 minutes during the Cavaliers’ comeback.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

NBA Stats

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral