Mariners top Indians 7-3 in second game of Seattle series

Cleveland Indians second baseman Cesar Hernandez throws to first base after forcing out Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford (3) at second base during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Seattle. Dylan Moore was out at first on the double play. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — At two minor league levels, the first hit for prized Seattle prospect Jarred Kelenic was a home run.

Same start in the majors.

Kelenic made his first career hit extra memorable with a two-run homer and later added a pair of doubles, leading the Mariners to a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

After going hitless in his big league debut Thursday night, Kelenic brought the Seattle crowd to its feet with a long ball in the third inning. He stayed with an off-speed pitch from Aaron Civale, but still had the power to drive it 403 feet out to right-center field.

The ball was clocked at 109.3 mph off the bat and Kelenic’s sprint around the bases seemed just as fast. He embraced fellow young Seattle star Kyle Lewis in the dugout with a bearhug and tipped his cap to the fans when their standing ovation didn’t stop.

Kelenic added a pair of hustling doubles in the fifth and seventh, the second scoring Sam Haggerty to give Seattle a 5-1 lead. Mitch Haniger followed with a two-run homer off reliever Phil Maton, his 11th of the season, to cap the four-run inning for Seattle.

Kyle Seager also homered in the first off Civale, his eighth of the season.

Civale (5-1) allowed a season-high five earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits and struck out six.

“He made a couple mistakes,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He threw Seager a cutter that caught way too much of the plate. … (Kelenic) made some adjustments. I mean, tip your hat to him. He’s a pretty strong kid and he got extension and did some damage.”

Seattle starter Chris Flexen allowed just one run in 5 2/3 innings and won his third straight decision. The only run Cleveland managed off Flexen (4-1) was Jordan Luplow’s RBI single in the fifth.

Flexen permitted five hits and failed to record a strikeout for the second time in three starts. He is the first Seattle pitcher since Mike Leake in 2018 to win a start without a strikeout.

Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer in the ninth for Cleveland. Rafael Montero got the final out for his fifth save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Eddie Rosario was hit on the left foot with the first pitch of the ninth inning by JT Chargois. Rosario was lifted for a pinch-runner.

Mariners: Placed two starters on the 10-day injured list as 1B Evan White (hip) and INF/DH Ty France will both be sidelined.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Triston McKenzie (1-1, 4.94 ERA) makes his sixth start looking to build on his last outing when he threw five shutout innings against Kansas City.

Mariners: LHP Justus Sheffield (2-3, 4.91) tries to rebound after getting knocked around for 10 hits and five earned runs in a loss to Texas last time out. In his previous start at home, Sheffield threw six shutout innings in a victory over the Angels.