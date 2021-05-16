Mariners snap Bieber’s strikeout streak, beat Indians 3-2

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians 3-2.

Bieber had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with seven. He was pulled after issuing his fourth walk and finished his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings trailing 3-0.

The victory was Seattle’s third straight following a season-high five-game losing streak.

Cleveland has lost three in a row.

