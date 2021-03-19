**More on Cleveland State’s celebration in the video, above**

INDIANAPOLIS (WJW) — March Madness is back, but it looks a little different. Six venues around Indiana will host the NCAA Tournament’s 67 games including Lucas Oil Stadium which will host the Final Four.

“It is really cool and Indy is a great place to have it. We are a small city and we are a good community and a big basketball community so it’s really cool,” said one Butler basketball fan.

Not only is the tournament back, but so are the fans — a limited number will be in attendance at each game.

“We are going to do eight games in two days for sure, trying to see all the venues here in Indianapolis, so it will be fun,” said one Ohio State fan.

And for the first time in 45 years neither Duke nor Kentucky are in the field of 68.

“I think it is fantastic. They are in it all the time. They always win all the time and they get all the top recruits, so fantastic. They didn’t make it this year; let the other teams move on,” said one Big Ten basketball fan.

The teams to make it include No. 15 seed Cleveland State. They’ll take on No. 2 seed Houston tonight at 7:15 p.m.

This is the first time since its inception in 1939 that the entire NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament will play out in a single region.