Live: Machine Gun Kelly, Myles Garrett represent Cleveland in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A mix of musicians, actors and athletes will take the court Friday night at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.
Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly will make his NBA All-Star debut, though he hit a homerun in MLB All-Star appearance in 2019. He’s joined by the 2018 All-Star Celebrity Game MVP Quavo of the rap group Migos.
They’ll face Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who used to post videos of him shooting hoops on his Instagram account, and new Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.
NBA 75th Anniversary Team members and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton will serve as head coaches.
Team Walton
- Jimmie Allen, singer/songwriter
- Noah Carlock, Fanatics All-In Challenge winner
- Britteny Elena, host/actress/athlete/model
- Machine Gun Kelly, singer/songwriter
- Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces forward
- Nyjah Huston, Olympian/professional skateboarder
- Matt James, ABC’s The Bachelor
- Quavo, rapper
- Ranveer Singh, actor
- Alex Toussaint, Peleton instructor
- Anderson Varejao, Cleveland Cavaliers legend
Team Nique
- Anuel AA, rapper
- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb
- Kane Brown, singer/songwriter
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end
- Booby Gibson, Cleveland Cavaliers legend
- Tiffany Haddish, comedian/actress/author
- Jack Harlow, rapper
- Crissa Jackson, Harlem Globetrotter
- Anjali Ranadive, singer/songwriter
- Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic high jump champion
The All-Star Celebrity Game airs at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
NBA All-Star 2022 festivities continue on Saturday with the HBCU Class at 2 p.m. and All-Star Saturday Night at 8 p.m.