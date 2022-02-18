Live: Machine Gun Kelly, Myles Garrett represent Cleveland in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A mix of musicians, actors and athletes will take the court Friday night at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly will make his NBA All-Star debut, though he hit a homerun in MLB All-Star appearance in 2019. He’s joined by the 2018 All-Star Celebrity Game MVP Quavo of the rap group Migos.

They’ll face Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who used to post videos of him shooting hoops on his Instagram account, and new Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

NBA 75th Anniversary Team members and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton will serve as head coaches.

Team Walton

Jimmie Allen, singer/songwriter

Noah Carlock, Fanatics All-In Challenge winner

Britteny Elena, host/actress/athlete/model

Machine Gun Kelly, singer/songwriter

Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces forward

Nyjah Huston, Olympian/professional skateboarder

Matt James, ABC’s The Bachelor

Quavo, rapper

Ranveer Singh, actor

Alex Toussaint, Peleton instructor

Anderson Varejao, Cleveland Cavaliers legend

Team Nique

Anuel AA, rapper

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb

Kane Brown, singer/songwriter

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end

Booby Gibson, Cleveland Cavaliers legend

Tiffany Haddish, comedian/actress/author

Jack Harlow, rapper

Crissa Jackson, Harlem Globetrotter

Anjali Ranadive, singer/songwriter

Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic high jump champion

The All-Star Celebrity Game airs at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

NBA All-Star 2022 festivities continue on Saturday with the HBCU Class at 2 p.m. and All-Star Saturday Night at 8 p.m.