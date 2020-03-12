MAC, Big Ten cancel basketball tournaments

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Mid-American Conference canceled the remainder of its basketball tournaments because of coronavirus on Thursday.

MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher held a news conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. He called it, “Incredibly disappointing,” but the, “Appropriate course of action.”

He also acknowledged the MAC Tournament is a significant economic driver for the region.

Cavs CEO Len Komoroski addressed concerns the Utah Jazz, which had two players test positive for coronavirus, played in Cleveland just days ago.

“From what we’re understanding, based on incubation period and when symptoms appear and given the length of time from when the Jazz were in town, which was March 2, until when last night occurred, that would suggest that the risk was very low,” Komoroski said.

Komoroski said arena workers will be compensated as though they worked the games.

The Big Ten Conference also announced on Thursday it is canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the conference said in a news release.