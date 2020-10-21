LSU bans Odell Beckham Jr. for two years, reports say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WJW)– Louisiana State University self-imposed penalties, including banning Odell Beckham Jr. for two years. That’s according to Sports Illustrated and ESPN on Wednesday.
The Cleveland Browns wide receiver and ex-LSU star handed out $2,000 in $100 bills after the Tigers national championship win in January. Initially, the university said the money was fake, then quarterback Joe Burrow, who is now with the Bengals, confirmed the cash was real.
Robert Munson, LSU senior associate athletic director, issued a statement on their self-imposed sanctions, but did not mention Beckham by name.
“LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program. We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter,” Munson said.
The LSU football team is also cutting eight scholarships and reducing recruiting visits. According to Sports Illustrated, it’s in response to an investigation that revealed booster payments to the father of a football player.
OBJ and fellow Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry starred at LSU from 2011 to 2013.
