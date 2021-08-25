Lowe’s homer, 5 hits, 3 RBIs lead Rangers past Indians 7-3

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Rangers’ Nathaniel Lowe watches his double in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe was 5 for 5 with a three-run homer in the first inning, leading the Texas Rangers to a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians.

DJ Peters also hit a three-run homer in the ninth and drove in four runs.

The Rangers placed catcher Jonah Heim on the COVID-19 list before the game, bringing their total to five players on the list.

Texas’ scheduled starters for Wednesday and Thursday are not with the team because of health and safety protocols.

Yu Chang and Daniel Johnson homered for Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

