Love hits late FTs, Cavs edge Hornets 102-101 in wild finish

Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee, right, guards Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Love made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-101 on Friday night following a wild fourth quarter.

Jarrett Allen had a career-high 29 points and 22 rebounds and Love had 22 of his 25 points in the second half as the Cavaliers overcame a bizarre technical foul on bench player Ed Davis with 4:44 left in the fourth.

Things got strange when Davis, who was on the Cavs’ bench in warmups and never played in the game, interfered with Terry Rozier’s 3-point attempt by swatting at the ball, apparently thinking the play was over.

Replays was awarded a made 3-pointer and made the technical for a 4-point play.