Love, Garland help Cavaliers hold off Knicks 95-93

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland (10) drives against New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love scored 20 points and Darius Garland had 12 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers survived a late rally by New York to beat the Knicks 95-93.

Down by 15 in the fourth quarter, the Knicks rallied but came up short as Julius Randle’s 38-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer was way short. Garland hit a late 3-pointer, rookie Evan Mobley had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Isaac Okoro scored 14 points for the Cavs.

Cleveland has won seven of eight and played much better after a sloppy win over Oklahoma City on Saturday.

RJ Barrett scored 24 points and Randle had 18 for the Knicks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

