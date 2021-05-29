Lousy weather and a lousy loss: Blue Jays smoke Cleveland 11-2

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Indians’ Amed Rosario throws to first base to try to get Toronto Blue Jays’ Joe Panik out in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Cleveland. Panik was safe. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu regained his control after a rough first inning while battling strong winds and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joe Panik drove in three runs apiece, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to an 11-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in a game called in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Panik connected for a two-run homer in the third inning to make it 6-2 against Eli Morgan, who may remember his major league debut more for the lousy weather than anything else.

The game was played in winds gusting to 45 mph throughout, and a steady, blowing rain made conditions miserable for both teams, the umpires and fans.

