STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — We’re hours away from Sunday’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium where the Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Jets for the home opener.

And so, we rely on the most accurate source to predict the winner – dogs at a doggy day camp.

Six dogs who were hanging out for the day at Furry Tail Shack in Strongsville made the carefully crafted prediction under the supervision of the day camp’s owners, mother and son, Mariette Harold and Justin Harold.

In the video above, Justin explains the scientific approach.

Here’s how it works: A poster for the Jets and a poster for the Browns were set up in the yard with a bowl of tempting and delicious kibble below both posters.

The first bowl emptied by the hungry pups predicts the winner of Sunday’s match.

The expert analysis was made by two Australian Shepherds, a Samoyed, a Boxer, a golden doodle and a golden retriever.

And the winner is… The Cleveland Browns!