COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 6 Ohio State faces its biggest test yet in a game that could define the Buckeyes 2023 season when they face No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend, exclusively on NBC4 at 7:30 p.m.

The first primetime game of quarterback Kyle McCord’s career pits him against a Fighting Irish defense that’s led in part by head coach and former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman.

The Buckeyes beat Notre Dame in week one last season, but plenty has changed in a year — most notably at quarterback where the Irish have a Heisman-caliber player in Sam Hartman.

Follow along below for live updates of the Buckeyes first game in South Bend since 1996.

1st Quarter

Ohio State is forced to punt on its first drive after Kyle McCord overthrows Emeka Egbuka on 3rd and 12

Notre Dame turnover on downs. Irish go for it on 4th and 1 from the 22-yard line and the quarterback keeper is stopped short by Cody Simon

Ohio State goes three and out and is forced to punt

End of 1st Quarter: Ohio State 0 Notre Dame 0. Irish QB Sam Hartman is 9-of-10 for 88 yards

Notre Dame misses a 47-yard field goal

2nd Quarter

Ohio State turns the ball over on downs on 4th and 1 at the Notre Dame one-yard line after Kyle McCord’s pass is deflected. Miyan Williams was stopped for no gain on 3rd and goal

The Buckeyes’ scoreless drive: 13 plays, 70 yards over seven minutes and 11 seconds

OSU forces Notre Dame to punt after a tackle in space and pass breakup by safety Josh Proctor