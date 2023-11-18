COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State looks to finish the season undefeated at home when it plays Minnesota 4 p.m. Saturday.

Follow along at NBC4i.com for updates during the game, and watch live the postgame news conference with Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

Second quarter

• Kyle McCord fired a quick pass down the middle to Emeka Egbuka for a 26-yard gain and to put Ohio State into Minnesota territory at the 29-yard line. McCord then targeted Marvin Harrison Jr. on consecutive plays but was barely incomplete each time. A third-down attempt to find Egbuka was nearly intercepted, setting up a 47-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding. OHIO STATE 10, MINNESOTA 0, 13:05 REMAINING

• Aggressive defense by the Buckeyes led to a 4-yard loss on first down, but on third-and-14, Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis found Corey Crooms open for a 32-yard gain to cross midfield. But Minnesota moved only five more yards before having to punt.

First quarter

• After the Golden Gophers were unable to convert a first down on their opening possession, the Buckeyes leaned heavily on TreVeyon Henderson, who carried the ball on their first three plays to gain 26 yards, and then he caught a pass from Kyle McCord to gain another 13. Chip Trayanum had carries of 10 and 11 as the offensive line established early dominance. A 9-yard gain by Henderson to the left capped off an 85-yard drive. OHIO STATE 7, MINNESOTA 0, 9:22 REMAINING

• A 16-yard catch by Cade Stover on the first Ohio State possession put him over 1,000 career receiving yards, making him the Buckeyes’ third tight end to gain that many.

• Minnesota opened with back-to-back carries by Zach Evans to pick up a combined 17 yards, but on the second carry, he remained down on the field injured. Jordan Nubin stepped in and gained 7 yards over two straight carries. But facing third-and-7 from their 45-yard line, Nubin attempted to cut left, but the Buckeyes’ Cody Simon found him right away and stopped in after a 1-yard gain.

• A Minnesota punt pinned Ohio State’s offense at the 3-yard line, with the Buckeyes unable to convert a first down. Starting at its 45-yard line, Athan Kaliakmanis completed a 10-yard pass to Corey Crooms, the Gophers’ first completion of the game. But on second-and-7, Jordan Hancock blitzed and Kaliakmanis got off a quick pass to Nubin, who was met immediately by Jack Sawyer for a 3-yard loss on the play. Two plays later, the Gophers punted.

• The Buckeyes picked up 25 yards to reach the 38-yard line before the quarter ended. They dominated in a way the score didn’t show, outgaining the Gophers 119 yards to 39. Henderson’s touchdown run was the 35th of his career. OHIO STATE 7, MINNESOTA 0

Pregame

• Defensive tackle Mike Hall and safety Lathan Ransom are among the Buckeyes listed as being out on the injury report.

Last home game of the season. pic.twitter.com/ID33vyuB3y — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) November 18, 2023

• StormTeam 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber said conditions will be clear for the game, with temperatures in the upper 40s for kickoff and falling into the upper 30s later on.

• The most points the Buckeyes (10-0) have given up in a home game was the 17 they allowed to Maryland in a 20-point win on Oct. 7, and the defense is second in the nation in points allowed.

• Minnesota (5-5) is looking to snap a two-game losing streak, and it needs a win in one of its final two games to become bowl-eligible. The last time the Golden Gophers missed out on a bowl was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.