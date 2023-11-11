COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is putting its undefeated record on the line Saturday, taking on Michigan State in a 7:30 p.m. game on NBC4.

First quarter

• With Michigan State’s defense keying on Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the Buckeyes spread around the ball on their first possession. TreVeyon Henderson and Xavier Johnson gained yards on the ground, and Kyle McCord found tight end Cade Stover and receiver Emeka Egbuka open for passes. But on the final play of a 75-yard drive, McCord handed off the ball to Harrison on reverse, and he picked up 19 yards for the touchdown. OHIO STATE 7, MICHIGAN STATE 0, 11:20 FIRST QUARTER

Pregame

• NBC4 Sports Director Joe Nugent went inside St. John Arena to catch the skull session as the football team made its way through.

Packed house at St. John Arena, skull session

Are these the best Ohio State alternate uniforms?

• Safety Lathan Ransom is among the defensive starters who was hurt and won’t play against the Spartans. Check out the full injury report.

• The Michigan scandal continues to provide moment after dramatic moment. After the Big Ten told coach Jim Harbaugh on Friday that he couldn’t coach in the Wolverines’ final three games, Michigan attempted to get a judge to put him immediately back on the sideline for a game Saturday at Penn State. When the judge instead set a hearing date of Monday, Harbaugh was absent and the Wolverines still won 24-15.

• The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) are first in the College Football Playoff rankings and third in the AP and coaches polls. They’re unbeaten in night times during November, going 5-0 and with the first being played just in 2014. A victory would give them their 30th 10-win season ever.

• The Spartans (3-6, 1-5) snapped a six-game losing streak last week with a 20-17 win over Nebraska. They lead the all-time series with Ohio State 36-15 but haven’t beaten them since 2015. That year also marked the last time they won at Ohio Stadium.