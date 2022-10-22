COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Buckeyes continued their dominating ways for the 2022 season, soundly defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 54-10 at Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Fourth Quarter

The Buckeyes added to their lead when Stroud found Julian Fleming on a post for a 79-yard catch with a perfect throw, hitting Fleming in stride. The Buckeyes went 90 yards in just three plays.

After struggling much of the season with forcing turnovers and getting sacks, the Buckeyes have netted five takeaways and six sacks against the Hawkeyes.

Ohio State got the ball on downs after Iowa failed to convert on fourth down. The Buckeyes have limited the Hawkeyes to just one conversion in 11 third-down attempts, and one of four on fourth down.

Stroud was bailed out by a facemask penalty against Iowa after forcing a pass that was intercepted in the end zone by Kaevon Merriweather, and it helped OSU convert on fourth and one when Henderson picked up two yards. That conversion paid off as OSU dented the scoreboard once again when Stroud lofted a floater to Mitch Rossi on a three-yard pass. OSU covered 40 yards in eight plays.

The Buckeyes picked up their sixth turnover when Kaleb Johnson fumbled at the OSU 44 on an outside run.

The regulars finally left the game with a little under six minutes left to play.

Ohio State moves to 7-0 with the win, 4-0 in Big Ten play, while Iowa falls to 3-4 and 1-3. The Buckeyes have a date with Penn State in Happy Valley next weekend, with the kickoff at noon.

FINAL STATS

IOWA PASSING: Petras 6-14, 49 yards, 2 INTs; Padilla 5-10, 32 yards, INT

OHIO STATE PASSING: Stroud 20-30, 286 yards, 4 TD, INT

IOWA RUSHING: Williams 9-31

OHIO STATE RUSHING: Henderson 11-38; Williams 10-19, TD

IOWA RECEIVING: LaPorta 6-55

OHIO STATE RECEIVING: Fleming 2-105, TD; Egbuka 6-80, TD; Harrison Jr 7-62, TD

TOTAL YARDS: Iowa 158, 81 passing, 77 rushing; Ohio State 360, 294 passing, 66 rushing

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts after a touchdown against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a touchdown pass against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, right, follows a block against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord throws a pass against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, left, drags Iowa Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, left, cuts up field against Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers, left, forces Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla to throw an incomplete pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss, right, tries to tackle Ohio State tight end Cade Stover during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State defenders Lathan Ransom, left, and Xavier Johnson celebrate stopping Iowa on fourth down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, left, scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, left, runs after catching a pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open receiver against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, scores a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, tries to escape the grasp of Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 22: Tight end Cade Stover #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first quarter catch against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 22: Running back Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. #77 celebrate a touchdown in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 22: Running back Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 22: Running back Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

Third Quarter

Stroud was picked off on the first play of the quarter, but Iowa fumbled the snap on its first play after the turnover and OSU recovered at its own 44.

Iowa buckled down and forced a three-and-out, which it fair caught at its own seven-yard line.

Ohio State netted its third interception of the afternoon on a second down throw by Alex Padilla, off a tipped ball. McCalister came up with his second pick of the day, giving the Buckeyes the ball at the Iowa 15.

Ohio State is losing the battle in the trenches, failing to convert on three third and short attempts, including one on the doorstep of the Iowa goal line, but managed to find the end zone on a rollout left by Stroud to Harrison Jr in the left corner of the end zone, covering six yards.

The Buckeyes have become more aggressive with Iowa going to a backup quarterback, putting pressure on Padilla and making him extremely uncomfortable. Iowa got into OSU territory, to the 45, but was forced into a fourth and 10 situation, which it failed to convert. Ohio State takes over with 6:37 remaining in the quarter.

Stroud had his best throw of the day, finding Egbuka on a seam route for a first down to the Iowa 31, and followed it up with a big play by Harrison Jr for 18 yards on a throw that was just over the outstretched arm of an Iowa defender. Stroud made it a trio of pretty throws with a pretty toss on a corner route to Egbuka for a 13-yard score. OSU covered 55 yards in four plays, using less than two minutes.

Ohio State picked up its fifth sack of the contest when J.T. Tuimoloau decked Padilla on second down for a loss of five yards, but Iowa got to within sniffing distance of a first down when Leshon Williams took a draw play 12 yards on third and 14 as the quarter ended.

Second Quarter

Iowa picked up its first first down on a sweep left by Kaleb Johnson that picked up eight yards on second-and-five. The Hawkeyes got a gift pass interference penalty on third and nine to keep the drive alive, pushing into Ohio State territory for the first time in the game, to the 46. The Hawkeyes couldn’t stand the prosperity, getting just one more positive gain, and settled for a 49-yard Drew Stevens field goal with 10:07 left before halftime, cutting the deficit to 16-10. Iowa covered 44 yards in 10 plays, eating up nearly five minutes.

The Buckeyes got the ball back but couldn’t do anything with it, punting for the first time in the game. Jesse Mirco unleashed a 51-yard punt that was downed at the Iowa two-yard line.

The Hawkeyes were understandably conservative, running the ball up the middle twice for one yard and getting a short pass knocked down by Harrison at the line of scrimmage. A booming Taylor punt was returned 16 yards to the Iowa 32 by Egbuka, setting the Buckeyes up in prime field position.

The Buckeyes were again forced into a fourth-down situation, which they converted when Egbuka caught a Stroud pass for 13 yards down to the 11-yard line. OSU picked up just three yards on the next sequence and had to settle for a 26-yard field goal from Ruggles with 3:38 left before halftime. The Buckeyes covered 24 yards in eight plays and three minutes.

Ohio State got a defensive touchdown on the next series when Tommy Eichenberg stepped in front of an ill-advised Petras pass, taking it 13 yards for a score.

Iowa found a little offensive rhythm, picking up a pair of first downs on Petras throws to tight ends Luke Lachey and Sam LaPorta, edging into Buckeyes territory at the 47. Luke Lachey is the son of Buckeyes’ great offensive lineman Jim Lachey, who also handles OSU football radio broadcasts. The Hawkeyes were unsuccessful on third-and-14 with under a minute to play in the half and punted to the Buckeyes, who took over at their own 22. A kneel-down ended the half.

HALFTIME STATS

IOWA PASSING: Petras 6-14, 49 yards, two INTs

OHIO STATE PASSING: Stroud 10-17, 105 yards

IOWA RUSHING: Johnson 7-20

OHIO STATE RUSHING: Henderson 7-29, Williams 8-14, TD

IOWA RECEIVING: LaPorta 3-31

OHIO STATE RECEIVING: Egbuka 3-36; Harrison 3-27

TOTAL YARDS: Iowa 67 yards, 18 rushing, 49 passing; Ohio State 133 yards, 105 passing, 28 rushing

First Quarter

Iowa got the ball first and promptly turned it over when Spencer Petras threw it directly to OSU defensive back Tanner McCalister, who returned it to the Iowa 29-yard line.

The Buckeyes looked shaky on their first drive, CJ Stroud misfiring on two passes to Emeka Egbuka, including one on third down that probably should have been intercepted.

OSU got on the board courtesy of a 46 yards Noah Ruggles field goal with just under a minute gone in the game.

Iowa went three-and-out on its second possession, but punter Tory Taylor proved to be a weapon as he launched a 48-yarder that Egbuka fair caught at his own 24-yard line.

Iowa’s Joe Evans sacked Stroud on first down and forced a fumble, which Evans recovered and took to the end zone to give Iowa a 7-3 lead.

Ohio State netted its first first down of the game when TreVeyon Henderson rumbled up the middle for four yards to the 38. OSU got into the red zone when Stroud found Julian Fleming for a gain of 26 down to the Iowa 8-yard line. Egbuka took it down to the 2, and after a Buckeyes timeout Miyan Williams hit paydirt to put Ohio State ahead 10-7 with 8:15 to play in the quarter. OSU covered 75 yards in 10 plays, and netted its 28th touchdown in 30 red zone trips.

Zach Harrison sacked Petras on third down, forcing a fumble which was recovered by Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom at the Iowa 31. Stroud hit Smith-Njigba for a seven-yard gain on second down, and a near catastrophe was averted when Smith-Njigba dropped the ball but recovered his own fumble. Iowa stopped Williams on third and three, forcing the Buckeyes to settle for a 41-yard Ruggles field goal with 4:30 left in the quarter and giving OSU a 13-7 edge.

Iowa had yet another three and out after the Buckeyes stopped Arland Bruce for a loss on third-and-three, and oddly decided to have Taylor run a fake punt, which was unsuccessful.

Ohio State could not capitalize on the good fortune and had a fourth down as the quarter ended. The Buckeyes had a season-low 89 yards in the first quarter, though a bit of that can be attributed to having short fields on numerous possessions.