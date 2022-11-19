COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —

First Quarter

The Buckeyes turned to their two best offensive weapons to rule the first drive — Marvin Harrison Jr and TreVeyon Henderson.

Harrison Jr made a wondrous one-handed grab near the sideline on first down that picked up 29 yards, while Henderson ran for 15 yards on three carries and punctuated the drive with a 31-yard catch and run. OSU covered 75 yards in six plays.

Second-ranked Ohio State looks to continue its march to the Big Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff with a trip to College Park, Md. to take on the Maryland Terrapins.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) have never lost to the Terps (6-4, 3-4) in seven meetings, and have never scored fewer than 49 points in any of the seven games.

OSU will be without the services of running back Miyan Williams, who suffered a leg injury last week against Indiana. TreVeyon Henderson, who has missed consecutive games with a foot injury, is expected to be available.