PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WCMH) — The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to improve to 9-0 and keep its top playoff ranking spot as they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in New Jersey.

The Scarlet Knights enter the game with an unbeaten record at it’s home SHI Stadium with a 6-2 record overall. It’s the first time since 2014 Rutgers is bowl eligible.

Since Rutgers joined the Big Ten almost a decade ago, they have never beaten Ohio State. The Buckeyes have won each game vs. Rutgers by over three touchdowns while scoring at least 49 points.

OSU will be missing two key defensive backs as cornerback Denzel Burke and safety Lathan Ransom are out. Receiver Emeka Egbuka was not listed on the injury report and is expected to return after missing the last three games.

Follow live game updates below

1st Quarter 3:14 Ohio State 7 Rutgers 0

1st Quarter

Buckeyes punt on opening drive: Ohio State went three-and-out to begin the game as the Rutgers defense held the Buckeyes to just seven yards on the drive.

Rutgers also goes three-and-out to start: Starting on their own 30-yard-line, Rutgers gained six yards on a Kyle Monangai rush on 3rd and 11. On the ensuing punt, the snap was low which caused punter Flynn Appleby to rush his kick as OSU approached for a block. OSU started the next drive on their own 46.

OSU’s Gee Scott Jr. scores first TD: TreVeyon Henderson was dominant on the short-field drive and took advantage of great blocking, running for 26 yards. Egbuka got his first catch in nearly a month on a crossing route before tight end Gee Scott Jr. caught Kyle McCord’s throw in coverage for a 14-yard touchdown. Scott fought the corner for his 2nd career TD. Ohio State 7, Rutgers 0

Rutgers can’t get first down again: Ohio State’s defense stayed strong for Rutgers’ second drive as the Scarlet Knights gained seven yards on three plays.

Sack on McCord stifles Buckeyes momentum: After gaining 24 yards on the first four plays of the drive, Rutgers’ Mohamed Toure got to McCord for a sack that sent OSU back nine yards. The Buckeyes punted as McCord continued his perfect start passing, ending the drive 9/9 for 55 yards.