Live updates: Cleveland Browns take on Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round.
Game updates:
The Browns won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Chiefs drove down the field and then the former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes ran it in for a touchdown. The extra point was no good.
Pregame:
Inactives:
- #18 WR Marvin Hall
- #25 CB Brian Allen
- #35 S Jovante Moffatt
- #60 T Alex Taylor
- #83 WR Alexander Hollins
- #86 TE Kyle Markway
- #91 DE Joe Jackson
Playoff captains:
- #6 QB Baker Mayfield
- #47 LS Charley Hughlett
- #95 DE Myles Garrett
