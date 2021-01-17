Live updates: Cleveland Browns take on Kansas City Chiefs

  • Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry warms up before an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt warms up before an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Fans tailgate outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL divisional round football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round.

Game updates:

The Browns won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Chiefs drove down the field and then the former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes ran it in for a touchdown. The extra point was no good.

Pregame:

Inactives:

  • #18 WR Marvin Hall
  • #25 CB Brian Allen
  • #35 S Jovante Moffatt
  • #60 T Alex Taylor
  • #83 WR Alexander Hollins
  • #86 TE Kyle Markway
  • #91 DE Joe Jackson

Playoff captains:

  • #6 QB Baker Mayfield
  • #47 LS Charley Hughlett
  • #95 DE Myles Garrett

