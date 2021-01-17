Live updates: Cleveland Browns take on Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry warms up before an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt warms up before an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Fans tailgate outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL divisional round football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round.

Game updates:

The Browns won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Chiefs drove down the field and then the former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes ran it in for a touchdown. The extra point was no good.

Pregame:

Inactives:

#18 WR Marvin Hall

#25 CB Brian Allen

#35 S Jovante Moffatt

#60 T Alex Taylor

#83 WR Alexander Hollins

#86 TE Kyle Markway

#91 DE Joe Jackson

Playoff captains:

#6 QB Baker Mayfield

#47 LS Charley Hughlett

#95 DE Myles Garrett

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines