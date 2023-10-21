COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the biggest games of the college football season will kickoff at noon inside the Horseshoe when No. 3 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Penn State.

This top-10 showdown will have major implications for the Big Ten and College Football Playoff. Ohio State beat the Nittany Lions 44-31 last season and have won eight of its past nine games against Penn State.

Ohio State will not have starting cornerback Denzel Burke and may be without two of its best players on offense. Starting running back TreVeyon Henderson and starting wide receiver Emeka Egbuka are both questionable for the Buckeyes who will take on a Penn State defense that ranks second in the country in fewest points allowed per game this season (8.0).

Follow below for live updates for this clash between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions.

1st Quarter

Ohio State forces a 3 and out

Buckeyes drive methodically down the field but get stopped inside the red zone. Jayden Fielding’s 33-yard field goal is good. OSU leads 3-0

Penn State drives into OSU territory and Nittany Lions settle for a 40-yard field goal

End 1st Quarter: Penn State 3 Ohio State 3