CLEVELAND (WJW) — Players freshly added to the Cleveland Cavaliers roster have arrived in The Land on Friday morning.

First round pick Ochai Agbaji along with Khalifa Diop, Isaiah Mobley and Luke Travers, who were selected by the Cavs in the 2022 NBA Draft, arrived at Burke Lakefront Airport.

The players came in on a Rolls-Royce TAY 611SER fixed wing multi-engine plane.

The team will hold its 2022 NBA Draft introductory press conference at 1:00 p.m. on Friday with Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman, Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Agbaji and Diop.

