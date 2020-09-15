Browns prepare for 6,000 fans ahead of home opener Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are welcoming a small group of fans to cheer on the team in person at FirstEnergy Stadium during Thursday’s home opener. And today, the team announced its Responsible Restart plan for the season in a live press conference.

With Gov. Mike DeWine recently allowing up to 6,000 thousand fans for a couple select professional football games, that means a lot of variables in spreading people out and keeping socially distant when entering the stadium.

Browns leadership announced that all kiosks at the stadium will now be cashless.

Also, no tailgating is allowed at least through this month, per the city of Cleveland.

In speaking with the media today, quarterback Baker Mayfield said he’s excited to have some fans back in the stands.

The Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

“Let’s make 6,000 sounds like 60,000,” Chief Operating Officer David Jenkins said.

