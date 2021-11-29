Live Blog: Stefanski, players speak day after tough loss in Baltimore

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Following a frustrating game in Baltimore, the Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is speaking to the media about the future of his team.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin is out for the rest of the season with knee injury, Stefanski said. He will have to get surgery. His time table is not known.

“This is a very, very big week for the football team,” Stefanski said, explaining he plans to figure things out with his team.

“There are a bunch of things we can do better,” he said.

On using the run game: “We still have confidence in our run game … we weren’t really efficient last night … ultimately we didn’t have enough opportunities to let our run game come through us,” he said.

Going into the final five games: “I think [Baker] will be feeling ready to go.”

“Baker is our starting quarterback,” Stefanski made clear when asked why he wasn’t considering making the switch to Case Keenum during this bye week.

“I’m responsible for everything that goes on … out there on the field. Want to give our guys the best chance moving forward,” he said.

Guard Joel Bitonio said it is tough to lose Conklin after he battled back from an elbow injury.

On the team’s 1-0 mantra, Bitonio said it is still important. “It’s the NFL, it’s hard,” he said.

“It is a little late in the year, but I think guys are going to take the time to get healthy,” he said. “Hopefully we can find a way to take care of business this last quarter of the season.”

“I know we have the right guys in this building,” Bitonio made clear. “We are confident in [Baker].”

While the Browns are getting some much-needed rest this week, after winning six games and losing six games so far this season, there is much to discuss regarding plans for improvement, especially on the offensive side of things, as seen in Sunday night’s game.

“We’re just not doing a good enough job and it starts with me,” Stefanski said following the game that ended in favor of the Ravens 16-10.

Select players are expected to speak after Stefanski during Monday’s press conference.

Next up, the Browns play the 8-3 Baltimore Ravens again, this time in Cleveland, on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.