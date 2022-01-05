Live Blog: Stefanski, Keenum speak to the press about final game of the season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tuesday, Kevin Stefanski said quarterback Baker Mayfield is not going to play in the final Browns game of the season. Wednesday, the head coach is once again speaking to the media.

Some players, including backup quarterback Case Keenum and safety Grant Delpit, are also expected to take questions during the press conference, which starts at 11 a.m.

Sunday, the 7-9 Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals, who recently clenched the AFC North, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Stefanski said “why not” when asked if retiring radio announcer Doug Dieken was going to make the playcalls for Sunday’s game.

Stefanski made clear he is proud of Myles Garrett, who was recently named the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner for the second consecutive season. Garrett and Joel Bitonio were also named co-winners of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award.’

Denzel Ward is not ruled out of the game. Stefanski still does not have timeline on Mayfield’s surgery.

“We expect to win,” Stefanski said of Sunday’s game. “Our full expectation is to go out there and play well.”

“I think [Case Keenum] is a pro,” Stefanski said when asked about if

“For us as a team, we are focused on this team and a time for reflection would be next week,” he said.

Baker Mayfield reportedly did not injure anything new during Monday’s game, despite nine sacks.

“Unfortunate the way the season went, nobody wanted this … it’s tough, this is a tough league. That’s kind of the way it goes sometimes,” Keenum said.

“[Mayfield] is tough,” Keenum said. “There were some weeks when getting him to the field was a small miracle.”

“I’m excited to get on the practice field today and get ready for the Bengals,” he said. “We want to put this season to bed on a good note.”

Both Keenum and Stefanski did not want to speak on looking back at the season as a whole, saying it wasn’t over yet.