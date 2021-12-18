Live blog: Stefanski gives update as team prepares for rescheduled Browns-Raiders game

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Browns Coach Stefanski is giving an update Saturday afternoon as the team prepares for Monday’s rescheduled game against the Raiders.

  • Stefanski says he’s feeling well and “good to go”
  • He says practice looked good through his virtual viewpoint and plans are to watch it back as a staff this afternoon

The teams were scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, but it was moved because of the positive COVID-19 cases.

The teams have until 2 p.m. Monday to finalize the roster.

Here are the members of the Browns on the COVID list:

  • HC Kevin Stefanski
  • Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell
  • Offensive AC T.C. McCartney
  • QB Baker Mayfield
  • WR Jarvis Landry
  • CB Troy Hill
  • DT Malik McDowell
  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
  • S John Johnson
  • TE Austin Hooper
  • TE Ross Travis
  • OT Jedrick Wills
  • G Wyatt Teller
  • G Drew Forbes
  • WR Jojo Natson
  • S Grant Delpit
  • LB Tony Fields II
  • CB A.J. Green
  • S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
  • RB Kareem Hunt
  • QB Case Keenum
  • LB Jacob Phillips
  • LB Mack Wilson
  • DE Jadeveon Clowney
  • T James Hudson III

The team on Saturday signed LB Willie Harvey Jr. to the active roster and activated DE Porter Gustin from practice squad as a COVID replacement.

DE Takk McKinley has been activated from reserve/COVID list.

As of now, the Browns-Raiders game will kick off at 5 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

