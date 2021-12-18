Live blog: Stefanski gives update as team prepares for rescheduled Browns-Raiders game

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Browns Coach Stefanski is giving an update Saturday afternoon as the team prepares for Monday’s rescheduled game against the Raiders.
LIVE BLOG:
- Stefanski says he’s feeling well and “good to go”
- He says practice looked good through his virtual viewpoint and plans are to watch it back as a staff this afternoon
The teams were scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, but it was moved because of the positive COVID-19 cases.
The teams have until 2 p.m. Monday to finalize the roster.
Here are the members of the Browns on the COVID list:
- HC Kevin Stefanski
- Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell
- Offensive AC T.C. McCartney
- QB Baker Mayfield
- WR Jarvis Landry
- CB Troy Hill
- DT Malik McDowell
- DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
- S John Johnson
- TE Austin Hooper
- TE Ross Travis
- OT Jedrick Wills
- G Wyatt Teller
- G Drew Forbes
- WR Jojo Natson
- S Grant Delpit
- LB Tony Fields II
- CB A.J. Green
- S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
- RB Kareem Hunt
- QB Case Keenum
- LB Jacob Phillips
- LB Mack Wilson
- DE Jadeveon Clowney
- T James Hudson III
The team on Saturday signed LB Willie Harvey Jr. to the active roster and activated DE Porter Gustin from practice squad as a COVID replacement.
DE Takk McKinley has been activated from reserve/COVID list.
As of now, the Browns-Raiders game will kick off at 5 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.