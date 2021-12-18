Live blog: Stefanski gives update as team prepares for rescheduled Browns-Raiders game

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Browns Coach Stefanski is giving an update Saturday afternoon as the team prepares for Monday’s rescheduled game against the Raiders.

Stefanski says he’s feeling well and “good to go”

He says practice looked good through his virtual viewpoint and plans are to watch it back as a staff this afternoon

The teams were scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, but it was moved because of the positive COVID-19 cases.

The teams have until 2 p.m. Monday to finalize the roster.

Here are the members of the Browns on the COVID list:

HC Kevin Stefanski

Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell

Offensive AC T.C. McCartney

QB Baker Mayfield

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Troy Hill

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

S John Johnson

TE Austin Hooper

TE Ross Travis

OT Jedrick Wills

G Wyatt Teller

G Drew Forbes

WR Jojo Natson

S Grant Delpit

LB Tony Fields II

CB A.J. Green

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

RB Kareem Hunt

QB Case Keenum

LB Jacob Phillips

LB Mack Wilson

DE Jadeveon Clowney

T James Hudson III

The team on Saturday signed LB Willie Harvey Jr. to the active roster and activated DE Porter Gustin from practice squad as a COVID replacement.

DE Takk McKinley has been activated from reserve/COVID list.

As of now, the Browns-Raiders game will kick off at 5 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.