Live Blog: Ohio State leads Minnesota 10-7 midway through 2nd quarter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCMH) — Ohio State begins its 2021 season on the road against Minnesota and below is a live blog updating the Buckeyes game against the Gophers.

Ohio State is missing 11 players in the game including starting center Harry Miller, starting cornerback Cam Brown and defensive tackle Jerron Cage who would have rotated in with Antwuan Jackson.

The Buckeyes have seven first-time starters on defense:

Game notes: Ohio State had seven first-time starters on defense: true fresh. CB Denzel Burke, RS fresh. CB Ryan Watts, soph. SAF Lathan Ransom, soph. LB Tommy Eichenberg, soph. SAF Ronnie Hickman, Jr. DT Taron Vincent and Sr. LB Teradja Mitchell. — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) September 3, 2021

Minnesota drives into Ohio State territory on its first drive but the Buckeyes force the Gophers to punt. OSU takes over inside its own 10-yard line. The C.J. Stroud era is about to begin.

CJ Stroud's 1st pass of the season ✅



— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 3, 2021

Redshirt freshman Miyan Williams breaks away for a 71-yard touchdown on the sixth play of the game. Buckeyes lead Minnesota 7-0 with 7:22 left in the first quarter.

This was just too easy for @OhioStateFB's Miyan Williams 😤

Olentangy Orange and OSU captain Zach Harrison breaks through the Minnesota line and Josh Proctor flies in for the tackle to force another Gophers punt.

Ohio State goes 74 yards on 14 plays and settles for a 45-yard field goal by North Carolina transfer Noah Ruggles. Buckeyes lead Minnesota 10-0 with 12:50 left in the second quarter.

Minnesota is on the board. Mohamed Ibrahim broke loose for a 56-yard run on 4th and 1 from the Gophers own 29-yard line, which set up a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Morgan to Dylan Wright. OSU still leads 10-7 with 9:11 left in the second quarter.