Live Blog: Stefanski says Mayfield not playing Sunday, will get surgery

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns (now 7-9) were already out of playoff contention going into Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But a win in Pittsburgh is always something fans of the brown and orange crave.

Unfortunately, in what will probably be Ben Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field, the Browns couldn’t get it done, losing 26-14.

Kevin Stefanski, who did speak to press following Monday’s game, is speaking again at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LIVE BLOG:

Stefanski said Baker Mayfield is not playing in the game Sunday due to his shoulder. He is going to get surgery.

The head coach is disappointed in the season and for Mayfield, he said.

“Last night didn’t happen for us for a bunch of different reasons,” he said.

When asked how he felt about Mayfield criticizing Stefanski’s playcalling, he said “I think for all of us, we were at times as a time, we’ve been inconsistent. All things we’ll look at when the season is over, but certainly there are frustrations are.”

Stefanski said he’s not sure if Mayfield will be in the building with the team this week, depending on when his surgery is going to happen.

*****

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also spoke with the press Monday after the game, saying that he does plan to have surgery on his shoulder.

“Now it’s time for me to start looking at what’s in the best interest for me and my health… right now, I’m pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you. There’s no way around it,” Mayfield said.

The Browns have one more game this season, Sunday at home against Cincinnati.