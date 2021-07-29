Cleveland Indians Terry Francona out for rest of season

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 26: Manager Terry Francona #77 of the Cleveland Indians stands in the dugout prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians today announced that Manager Terry Francona will step away from managerial duties for the remainder of the 2021 season to focus on his health and recovery.

Bench Coach DeMarlo Hale will assume managerial duties for the remainder of the season while Third Base Coach Mike Sarbaugh will slide over to a bench coach role and Coaching Assistant Kyle Hudson will man the third base coaching box.

Francona says he’ll be undergoing surgeries for long-term issues he’s been having with his hip and foot.

How long will his recovery be for his foot and hip? He says 6 weeks for one surgery and 10 for the other and doctors want him healed from the first surgery before moving on to the next.

He says it’s been an internal struggle for him wondering if he should step away.

“I gave it my best shot,” he said about wanting to be there for the team.