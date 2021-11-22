Live blog: Browns plan for Baker to start Sunday; Hunt, Conklin to return

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 and head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns look on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is updating the latest on the team following Sunday’s win at home over the Detroit Lions.

The Browns won 13-10 against the winless Lions.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was seen limping on the field and played through multiple injuries.

In Monday’s press conference, Stefanski said he did not consider pulling Mayfield.

The Browns are heading into a tough stretch in the season.

They play at Baltimore in primetime Sunday. Following that, they have a bye week, and then host the Ravens at home.

Cleveland is last place in the AFC North at 6-5.

It’s a close division, with the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the leaderboard with 7-3.

LIVE UPDATES

Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin should return to practice this week

Stefanski hopes both will be well enough to play Sunday

“Definitely not 100%,” Coach Stefanski says about Baker Mayfield

“Why is he out there (Baker) if he’s having this much pain?” reporter asks Stefanski

Stefanski says they defer to the medical staff

“He’s ready to play and ready to help the team win,” Stefanski said.

“We’ll never do anything that’s not in the best interest of the team,” Stefanski said about Baker.

“If he’s ready to go, yes, he’ll start,” Stefanski said about Mayfield.

Stefanski would not say if Mayfield’s injuries are what is causing errors on the field.

Stefanski said the team needs to play better all around.

Asked about his play-calling, Stefanski says they look “long and hard at that” as an organization and that it’s a “combination of things.”

Stefanski said he did not consider pulling Mayfield in game against Detroit

Baker said he “decided it was best to wait” in talking about his frustrations after the game

Baker said he didn’t owe the media an explanation and he talked to his teammates after the game

“Decision-making was great. It was a lack of execution,” Mayfield said.

“I didn’t” (play at a high level) Mayfield said of Sunday’s game.

Mayfield said he was working through injuries but did not blame them for his performance

Baker said he and Stefanski are on the same page.

“Don’t really care,” Baker said about fans booing him during the game.