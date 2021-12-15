Live blog: Browns COVID outbreak impacts head coach, more than a dozen players

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 21: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Denver Broncos in the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The good feelings that came after the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Baltimore Ravens were short-lived.

The team has announced 14 people with the organization have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Stefanski held a press conference Wednesday after the team announced he was COVID-19 positive.

The Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Stefanski – The message to the team is we all have to do our jobs

“I don’t feel much different than I felt yesterday.”

“I’d like to see the Browns play well over the Raiders,” Stefanski said when asked if he’d like to see the NFL delay the game.

Stefanski says he knows there are distractions, says he’s trying to keep the focus on Saturday

“Baker is locked in,” Stefanski says of Mayfield.

“I’m feeling fine,” Stefanski says.

Stefanski did not offer updates on the condition of other players who tested positive

Browns press conference schedule 11:30 a.m. Stefanski 11:45 a.m. Priefer 12:00 p.m. Joe Woods 12:15 p.m. Alex Van Pelt TBD Select players



COVID-19 list:

HC Kevin Stefanski

Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell

QB Baker Mayfield

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Troy Hill

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

S John Johnson

TE Austin Hooper

OT Jedrick Wills

G Wyatt Teller

G Drew Forbes

DE Takkarist McKinley

WR Jojo Natson

TE Ross Travis practice squad