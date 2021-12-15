Live blog: Browns COVID outbreak impacts head coach, more than a dozen players

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The good feelings that came after the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Baltimore Ravens were short-lived.
The team has announced 14 people with the organization have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
Read full list below
Stefanski held a press conference Wednesday after the team announced he was COVID-19 positive.
The Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Live updates:
- Stefanski – The message to the team is we all have to do our jobs
- “I don’t feel much different than I felt yesterday.”
- “I’d like to see the Browns play well over the Raiders,” Stefanski said when asked if he’d like to see the NFL delay the game.
- Stefanski says he knows there are distractions, says he’s trying to keep the focus on Saturday
- “Baker is locked in,” Stefanski says of Mayfield.
- “I’m feeling fine,” Stefanski says.
- Stefanski did not offer updates on the condition of other players who tested positive
- Browns press conference schedule
- 11:30 a.m. Stefanski
- 11:45 a.m. Priefer
- 12:00 p.m. Joe Woods
- 12:15 p.m. Alex Van Pelt
- TBD Select players
COVID-19 list:
- HC Kevin Stefanski
- Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell
- QB Baker Mayfield
- WR Jarvis Landry
- CB Troy Hill
- DT Malik McDowell
- DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
- S John Johnson
- TE Austin Hooper
- OT Jedrick Wills
- G Wyatt Teller
- G Drew Forbes
- DE Takkarist McKinley
- WR Jojo Natson
- TE Ross Travis practice squad