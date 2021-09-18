Live Blog: #9 Ohio State leads Tulsa 10-6 late in the 2nd quarter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 9 Ohio State is hosting Tulsa at 3:30 and has extra motivation following last week’s loss to Oregon — the Buckeyes first regular season loss since Oct. 20, 2018.

The Buckeyes will play without starting defensive end Zach Harrison and center Harry Miller while linebacker Teradja Mitchell is a game-time decision.

Ohio State is forced to punt on its first drive. Tulsa drives 81 yards on 16 plays taking up more than six minutes but the Buckeyes hold the Golden Hurricane to a field goal. Tulsa leads 3-0 with 5:40 left in the first quarter.

Tulsa just went 81 yards on 16 plays over 6 and a half minutes on OSU's revamped defense. But they end up short of the endzone, settling for a 3-0 lead. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) September 18, 2021

Offensive lineman Thayer Munford goes down with an injury and is helped to the sideline where medical staff are tending to him.

Munford walking off slowly and getting some help from the trainers. Straight to the medical tent. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) September 18, 2021

Matt Jones comes in at left guard for the injured Munford. Ohio State’s drive stalls and the Buckeyes settle for a 43-yard field goal from Noah Ruggles. Buckeyes tied 3-3 with Tulsa after the first quarter.

Tulsa has another long drive converting multiple 3rd downs but settles for another field goal. Buckeyes trail Tulsa 6-3 with 10:48 left in the second quarter.

Ohio State finally puts together a complete drive. Buckeyes take the ball 64 yards in six plays capped off by a five-yard touchdown by true freshman TreVeyon Henderson. Buckeyes lead Tulsa 10-6 with 8:44 left in the second quarter.

Ohio State forces Tulsa to punt for the first time with just under seven minutes left in the first half. Cam Martinez and Denzel Burke had nice pass breakups while senior cornerback Sevyn Banks made his first appearance this season.

C.J. Stroud is intercepted by Tulsa’s Travon Fuller. Stroud tied to force the throw into double coverage instead of checking down to Henderson for a shorter gain. Tulsa takes over at its own 25-yard line with 4:40 left in the first half.