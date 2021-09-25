Live Blog: #10 Ohio State hosts Akron

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 17: Quarterback Kyle McCord #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 10 Ohio State is hosting Akron as a 48.5 point favorite. Kyle McCord will make his first collegiate start after Ryan Day announced C.J. Stroud will only play on an emergency basis as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury.

You can follow along here for live updates on the Buckeyes night game against the Zips.

Akron goes nine plays for 55 yards and scores on a four-yard touchdown pass from DJ Irons to Konata Mumpfield. Zips lead 7-0 with 7:27 left in the first quarter.

Ohio State responds with a touchdown on its second drive. Kyle McCord’s shovel pass to Chris Olave goes five yards for a touchdown. Ohio State and Akron are tied 7-7 with 5:27 left in the first quarter.