LIVE: Announcement coming on Progressive Field lease

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will join the owner of the Cleveland Indians and local leaders Thursday to talk about the lease for Progressive Field.

Press Secretary Dan Tierney told FOX 8 earlier this month the governor was asked to assist with the “lease negotiations” by Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.

The new lease will include funds to renovate Progressive Field.

The current lease expires in 2023.

LIVE UPDATES

Armond Budish, County Executive: “The Indians never threatened to sell or leave.”

Budish: “We chose renovation.”

15-year lease

Cost will be shared across city, county, state and team

Budish says there will be no new taxes

Budish touts tax revenue and jobs in supporting the team

“Most important, we keep the Indians, or the Guardians, here in Cleveland.” – Budish

Must be approved by city and county council