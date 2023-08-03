CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Several banks of lights went dark during the second half of the Hall of Fame game Thursday night, causing a delay in the matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

The power outage happened at end of the third quarter with the Jets clinging to a lead. The Browns have since taken a 21-16 lead.

Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly Jr. (41) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the NFL exhibition Hall of Fame football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly Jr. (41) is tackled by New York Jets cornerback Craig James (31) during the first half of the NFL exhibition Hall of Fame football game, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) carries the ball with New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis defending during the first half of the NFL exhibition Hall of Fame football game, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kellen Mond is sacked by New York Jets linebacker Claudin Cherelus (41) during the first half of the Hall of Fame NFL football preseason game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

This is the The Pro Football Hall of Fame logo on the goalpost pad on the field at Tom Benson Field before the Hall of Fame exhibition game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Kellen Mond #7 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns laughs prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Za’Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns enters the stadium prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets signs autographs prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Kellen Mond #7 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, right, and wide receiver David Bell, left, bump fists before the team’s Hall of Fame NFL football preseason game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki )

Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly Jr. (41) can’t handle a pass from quarterback Kellen Mond as New York Jets cornerback Craig James (31) defends during the first half of the Hall of Fame NFL football preseason game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Cleveland Browns tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) runs with the ball as New York Jets linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen (45) defends during the first half of the Hall of Fame NFL football preseason game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

There was no immediate word on what caused the lights to go out inside Tom Benson Stadium at approximately 10:20 p.m. There were still some lights on, but it was too dark for play to resume.

As the officials gathered at midfield with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and Jets coach Robert Saleh, players stretched on the sidelines not knowing if play would resume.