‘Let’s see if we can’t set another record’: Cleveland Browns show focus, range, and resilience in win over Dallas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns fans are waking up Monday with a feeling unknown in nearly two decades.

The Browns are 3-1, after stopping a Dallas Cowboys comeback in Arlington Sunday.

Star running back Nick Chubb went down early in the game with a knee injury.

He was scheduled to get an MRI Sunday night.

An update on his condition is expected Monday.

Despite the loss, the Browns scored 31-points in the first half.

That hadn’t happened since 1991.

Dallas rallied furiously for a comeback and failed.

“We knew we were going to have to weather the storm,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in the postgame.

Cleveland walked away with a 49-38 victory.

One of the highlights was Jarvis Landry’s first career touchdown pass to Odell Beckham, Jr.

Stefanski said the play had been in the works for some time.

“We have been repping that for a while, and it has been on that call sheet staring at me, and I have not gotten it called so I told those guys we were not going another week without that thing getting called. Had to get it off the call sheet,” Stefanski shared after the game.

OBJ said it was a special moment.

“it just felt unreal to be looking him in his eyes and he is just throwing it and I am just smiling, like I felt like he already has his finger up and I am pointing at him. I would not trade that play for any amount of touchdowns in the game or if I was the one to throw it to him. That is my brother, like for real and for real life. I got his back forever, and he’s got mine. It was an amazing feeling,” Beckham said after the game.

Beckham had three touchdowns on the day.

The last shut down the Cowboys comeback attempt, with an OBJ 50-yard touchdown run off a reverse.

“I just want to be able to help. I just want to be able to help in any way I can. I want to be able to be efficient and just help this team find ways to win. That is really what it boils down to. There is something special about being part of a win, being part of the team and helping win,” Odell said after the game.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s game reaction is more team-driven and mature then we once heard from him behind the podium.

“On some of those third downs, I thought we could have been a little bit better and I could have been a little bit better distributing the ball and finding completions,” Mayfield said after the game. “We are learning that we are efficient when we need to be. We just have to be more consistent. I think that is the biggest takeaway from today. We scored a lot of points, but we left a lot out there, and I truly believe that.”

The Cleveland Browns host the Colts (3-1) on Sunday.

Former Browns running back Gregg Pruitt shared his predictions on what’s next.

“Let’s see if we can’t set another record and go four games in a row,” He said on FOX 8.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.